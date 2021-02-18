I am lost and confused. I have resided at my current address for over 30 years. Apparently no one knows what congressional district I live in.
According to the Frederick County Board of Elections, I live in the 8th district, being one of the many Republican voters ousted from the 6th district when Rep. Roscoe Bartlett’s district was gutted. However, Rep. Jamie Raskin’s website won’t let me email him regarding my concerns about the “circus” he led in Washington (the impeachment trial) because it seems to think I live in the 6th district. Rep. David Trone’s site will accept an email from me, but I can’t vote for him (unlike Rep. Trone, I actually need to live in the congressional district).
I tried calling Rep. Raskin’s office but just got an answering machine (the staff must have been watching him on TV). I would send him a letter, but we all know how that would work out! Hopefully Rep. Raskin reads the News-Post.
And, who knows, maybe after the next redistricting plan is completed, I might get to vote for a congressional representative on the Eastern Shore in District 1.
