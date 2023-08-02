When David Trone was running for Congress last election cycle, he moved his office to Frederick. He became a fixture at most events, large and small.
He has hosted many local listening sessions with many different community groups. His staff knocked on many doors, many times and placed many calls, texts and emails.
Trone invested heavily in Frederick.
Frederick County represented 41% of the Democratic primary vote in the last election cycle.
The current Democratic candidates for the 6th District Congress seat have made little to no effort to connect with the Frederick community, which is large and diverse.
I don’t hear any candidates discussing land use, preservation, agriculture, environment, or increasing federal funding for school programs such as “Head Start” and “ free breakfast and lunch,” or Medicare or senior citizens' services.
Some of the candidates currently hold delegate positions in Maryland’s General Assembly. Which means they will maintain their positions even if they lose. (Which may explain the lack of urgency and policy positions.)
In addition, these candidates have to split their time between campaigning and the legislative session. That’s a tough hill to climb.
Frederick County has (as of this writing) two Frederick County candidates for the 6th District who didn’t participate in political activities, volunteer, give money or attend Democratic events the last few election cycles. They aren’t members of local boards and haven’t attended community events before this election period.
This race is hungry for a local Frederick candidate with a history of understanding our community, involvement in some form of local government, and understands Frederick is a retail political electorate
You can’t interview your way to votes. Here in Frederick, you have to work for it. Door to door, meeting by meeting, voter by voter.
(1) comment
I don't know where you came from Sir, but Trone didn't do squat for Frederick County!! And I've lived here all my life!!
