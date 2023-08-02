When David Trone was running for Congress last election cycle, he moved his office to Frederick. He became a fixture at most events, large and small.

He has hosted many local listening sessions with many different community groups. His staff knocked on many doors, many times and placed many calls, texts and emails.

I don't know where you came from Sir, but Trone didn't do squat for Frederick County!! And I've lived here all my life!!

