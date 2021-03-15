It was encouraging to read the recent column written by a friend of City Youth Matrix, Alan Feinberg. He wrote about the opportunities that would be presented with a more collaborative approach to our human-services efforts in Frederick.
Even before COVID-19, there were many individuals, leaders and groups in our community that made suggestions for our local organizations, nonprofits, faith-based communities and local government to adopt a less siloed delivery of services.
This has been a conversation that is connected to our name City Youth Matrix, and we call it The Matrix. Relationships and togetherness are always better than separation and isolation.
It would be of great benefit to the individual if available resources and services could be offered under one roof or under one service operating system. The isn’t at all a recommendation for organizations to surrender their unique lane of service or main physical location.
Special niches and specificity should always be a focus of each part of a larger body. This is simply an opportunity to offer an additional location and perhaps more strategic and efficient process for an individual or family in need.
Organizations could have a representative on hand during operating hours that would provide the necessary information to connect the individual or family to their resources and services. The result would be a vast array of services and relationships under one roof or operating system. Utilizing already existing programs really agrees with the City Youth Matrix model. That’s what we do by removing barriers and connecting youth and families to enrichment programs.
Connecting siloes sounds a lot like a Matrix. We have hope that this model is on the horizon for Frederick city and county.
Aaron Vetter
New Market
Aaron Vetter is the founder and executive director of City Youth Matrix.
