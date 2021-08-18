From my perspective as a left-of-center outlier in a mostly conservative part of the county, it’s not just liberal transplants from points north and south who are bringing change to Frederick. It’s also moderate conservatives alarmed at the growing extremism and anything-goes battle tactics of their party. Unless I’m mistaken, they’re also among the many others who are thinking seriously, if a little uneasily, about the evidence-based information and professionally supported opinions in Karl Bickel’s Aug. 7 column. [“It is time to put public safety ahead of politics”]
This isn’t to suggest that my conservative neighbors are abandoning their lifelong views on what it means to believe in and support law and order, or their other core principles and values. It’s only to observe that some of them are modifying their ideas about what those principles should and could encompass for a county and country in a time of self-questioning and reckoning, faced with life-or-death challenges and trying to find constructive ways of meeting them.
So for example, an acquaintance who used to view her own fortunate circumstances and others’ less fortunate ones as a consequence of personal responsibility and good choices vs. lack of both is now asking herself if it’s really quite that simple. And another has recently decided that his fiercely held belief in personal freedom shouldn’t necessarily keep him from wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, to protect himself and others, or accepting vaccinations for himself and his family, for the same reason.
Perhaps also related, when the badly-needed COVID relief/economic stimulus checks began arriving in mail boxes and bank accounts, the familiar red and white caps and outsize banners and yard signs began disappearing from heads and yards respectively. Some to be replaced soon after by signs proudly announcing the presence of a 2021 FCPS graduate.
While I can’t say that anyone I know who’s been a fan of the current sheriff’s policies and practices has expressed (to me anyway) a change of mind or heart, I’m hopeful it could happen sooner or later. For example, among those who read Mr. Bickel’s column with an open mind and may be continuing to think about its substantive arguments for how and why things could and should change for the better — for all of us — in the FCSO and beyond.
Jo Harte
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.