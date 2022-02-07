As I have reflected this past week on the Jan. 19 News-Post article about the planned closure of the Indoor Sports Center, I have wondered if Frederick County or the city of Frederick should consider taking over the facility in order to maintain this sports option as a public service to the community. Yes, it would require initial funds to purchase the facility, but it should be able to be self-sustaining in operation as it has for the past 20 years.
The facility provides an important sports option for adults and youth that is not available in any other venue in the local Frederick area and it draws participants from many surrounding areas. Participants come from eastern West Virginia, southern Pennsylvania and from several surrounding counties here in Maryland.
Extensive public funds are allocated to build and maintain public parks, school playgrounds, indoor basketball courts and outdoor football, soccer and baseball facilities. Is it not unreasonable for public officials to consider taking over this facility in order to maintain a sports option that otherwise will not be available to the community.
I would urge local officials to really consider a public option for this facility in the very near future before the opportunity is lost.
