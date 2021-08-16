The title of the Aug. 5 letter to the editor “Reconsider telling us to ‘follow the science’” was alarming, and a fundamental point was missed. To quote Carl Sagan: “Science is a way of thinking, much more than a body of knowledge.”
The writer did not make this distinction, claiming that “science” is changing and evolving. But science is a method, more than a library. As the writer suggests, the conclusions drawn from science inevitably change as a result of new knowledge.
Recent discovery of the COVID-19 delta variant and the conclusion that the variant could sometimes infect — but not severely affect — fully vaccinated people was a tribute to the Scientific Method that most of us were probably taught around eighth grade: Identify a question, research the available relevant data, guess a hypothesis based on the data, test the hypothesis with an experiment or experience, subject the results to critical independent peer review, and reiterate as necessary. This scientific method produced highly effective vaccines.
The virus changed, not the science. We learned that a small percentage of fully vaccinated people can be infected by the highly transmissible and dangerous delta variant, even though they might not present symptoms. A small percentage of this cohort could then infect unvaccinated people, including the unvaccinated children under 12 years old.
In an indoor classroom setting, masks are a barrier for transmission to and from unvaccinated children or adults. Masks protect potential targets in whom the delta variant could replicate. And new variants can’t mutate further if they can’t replicate.
FCPS protesters featured in the Aug. 5 Frederick News-Post (“Face Off”) should reconsider unsupported statements, such as: “masks don’t work” (they do) and “kids don’t get it” (they do). And “my body, my choice” is an unscientific and selfish basis for denying masking and vaccination.
The writer belittled infectious disease experts, such as “the highly paid Fauci” because they change their minds. By contrast, politicians such as Florida Governor DeSantis, big-footed the state’s health and education departments to issue rules that block school mask mandates, but dared not change his mind while running for reelection. If Florida were a country, it would lead most others in caseload. So in a Fauci-DeSantis match-up, I’m with the doctor.
As George Bernard Shaw said: “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
Jim Leivo
Mount Airy
(1) comment
Thank you. Well written and true.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.