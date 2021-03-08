The Frederick News-Post consistently publishes opinion articles masquerading as news from the left-leaning Associated Press. One full-page article, entitled “Disinformation nation: Some GOP leaders fire up base with conspiracies, lies” appeared in the Frederick News-Post print edition on Feb. 27-28. (The FNP presented a substantially more in-depth version of the article in the online edition. Only the editor might be able to explain why.)
The AP article is itself a classic example of disinformation and propaganda with the obvious intent to help shut down political dissent. The AP does not want Joe Biden to face the resistance that Donald Trump did for four years. The article also represents one of the dangers to freedom of speech and the dissemination of information when mainstream media, big government and big tech become politically aligned.
The AP reporters (there were 13 contributing writers), convinced the break-in by a mob at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was a “bloody insurrection,” expressed their opinion that there is a conspiracy among some Republican officials across the nation and right-wing militia groups to “delegitimize” the Biden administration, and possibly start a “civil war.” They warned that continuing online “extreme content” messaging by GOP officials of “conspiracy theories” and “bitter, combative rhetoric … (is being used to) grow their constituencies on social media and gain outsized influence” across the nation so they can use this “digital strategy to replace those who voted against Trump.”
How did the AP arrive at these conclusions? “Working with Deep Discovery, an artificial intelligence company, the AP helped build a classification algorithm that matched (1,000 Republican) officials to accounts on (several alleged) right wing social media platforms.” The AP reviewed the archives of one platform that contained “183 million posts and 13 million user profiles.” The AP efforts resulted in the identification of exactly 9 low-level state GOP officials that the reporters claimed were fomenting trouble by their alleged “incendiary” comments. The AP also quoted a former DHS official who stated, without providing any factual support, “there is a pretty massive extremist movement that is growing right now”, and “the GOP” is complicit. Homeland Security has designated “domestic violent extremism as a top priority for the first time, and will spend $77 million to study extremists’ use of social media to recruit and radicalize people….”
Apparently the AP believes its readers' minds need protection from something evil. Seems to me the article represents a rather ominous sign of where democracy is headed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.