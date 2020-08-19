The Maryland Open Meetings Act states, “The conduct of public business in open meetings increases the faith of the public in government and enhances the effectiveness of the public in fulfilling its role in a democratic society.”
Providing a forum for in-person public comments that allow everyone to hear a variety of opinions is an essential part of our democratic process. The county has attempted to compensate for the inability to hold in-person meetings during the pandemic through a variety of means including webinars; however, due to technology issues, some who have called in to speak at county meetings have been unable to voice their opinions.
Why are our elected officials insisting on taking actions at a time when public comments cannot be fully heard? Common sense demands that subjects of public interest be postponed until the pandemic is under control. The following are three examples that demand more public input than has been allowed by our elected officials.
On July 21, the County Council passed an emergency resolution committing the county to implement policy and legislative actions through the lens of climate change. This commitment, if implemented, will surely affect all of us in our daily lives. Will these changes be positive or negative?
Currently, the council has introduced legislation to increase the waterbody buffer width when subdividing a property. Thus, if a farmer wants to subdivide a small parcel of their property, they will lose the ability to utilize a portion of their property without any compensation.
Last January, in a letter to a few residents in the area, the County Executive established an Advisory Group to, “provide further input and perspective in defining and advancing a shared vision for the future of the Sugarloaf Mountain area.” Some of the ideas raised by the county may negatively affect the property rights of landowners.
Contentious issues demand a full public airing with citizen participation. Instead, the council committed the county to potentially dramatic actions to implement the climate change resolution. The County Executive has refused to address the concerns of some of the Advisory Group members who requested the process to develop a plan be placed on hold until such time as in-person public meetings can be held. Now they want to change the county code that would result in taking away property rights.
Some issues are time sensitive with swift governmental action required; however, all the above actions limit the ability of citizens to present their opinions, whether intentional or not. In 2014, it appeared the political wind was to allow for a paramilitary shooting range at the foot of Sugarloaf Mountain. After an overwhelming turn out that filled two conference rooms in addition to the main first floor room, with many more citizens waiting outside Winchester Hall, the political dynamics dramatically changed, and the applicant was forced to withdraw the application. This is an example that proves how important it is for the public to have the ability to voice their opinions in person.
Thirty-five miles from Winchester Hall, Abraham Lincoln, in his Gettysburg address, stated, “that government of the people, by the people, for the people…” This statement along with Maryland law demands that our elected officials serve its citizens and as such citizens should be provided an ample opportunity to provide their comments to proposed plans, legislation, resolutions, and all other matters of concern in person.
While the elected officials may be technically within the law, proceeding on important and debatable issues without full involvement of those with varying viewpoints is not only disenfranchising their constituents, but sending the wrong message to our children about the principles of our democracy.
Doug Kaplan writes from the foot of Sugarloaf Mountain and is past president of Sugarloaf Conservancy, former member of the Sugarloaf Area Stakeholders Advisory Group and is a community activist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.