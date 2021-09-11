Very rarely does one have the opportunity to open the morning paper, any morning paper, and be treated on the opinion page to two superb letters to the editor.
It happened in the Frederick News-Post on Sept. 1. Clifford J. Cool and James McSherry Jr. both responded to Philip Catron’s Aug. 23 letter (Gov. Hogan’s divisiveness continues). Both responses were intelligent, well-written, insightful and filled with important information. They were an excellent defense of Gov. Hogan’s positions on how to combat this pandemic.
Congratulations to the FNP, but heartiest congratulations to Messrs. Cool and McSherry for your brilliant letters.
Philip Berkheimer
Frederick
