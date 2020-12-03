Up until 2016, the strength of the U.S. economy and the health of the stock market was positive, but a large component of success was driven by government intervention and policies, not true free market activity.
Under President Trump that was changing as the funding, regulations, trade deficits and tax burdens were all decreasing — giving businesses the chance to control the economic activity.
Unfortunately, that trajectory was stopped by COVID but the underlying foundation was still in place and would have returned as COVID’s effects faded with the rollout of vaccines and treatments.
Under President Biden’s policies, economic activity will go back to being funded and controlled by the government (i.e., the taxpayers) as he has already made clear his plans to increase taxes, add regulations, increase government funding to green technology firms, etc.
Either way, the market will be healthy as businesses will make money. The difference is who controls it, and for taxpayers, who pays for it.
(1) comment
All BS, spoken like a head-nodding syncophant for trickle down Republicans. Actually look for and read about the market/economy after 2016 and you find that it all began with policies begun in the previous years. All that has happened since is a gift of a tax cut for the rich and Asian deficit that still has allowed over 260,000 Americans to die.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.