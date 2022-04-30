From the time we first entered a classroom, either for play or to start our education, we heard the word cooperation, or in teachers' lingo ... learn to work together. And then, somewhere along the line, we accepted that cooperation was here to stay.
It was important to cooperate, not only as a student but as an adult; as a partner in a marriage; in a position where you worked with teammates, not as a solitary person; and even in a friendship, or a project where several are seeking a superordinate goal.
There are still some among us who chose to "go it alone." They are the authoritarians among us, the ones who know it all and certainly do not need our input. All of us have experienced trying our hardest to express our opinions, make positive statements, and suggest new and different possibilities, only to be refused, cut down, deposed by those who must have control. And unfortunately, some or most times, the person in control refuses to back down or accept a change, a suggestion, a new idea that would ultimately make the project more acceptable, more workable, and certainly more cooperative. But, unfortunately, by the time we all have reached adulthood, we have also decided to what lengths we are willing to go to include the ideas that come from someone else. These are the people who believe in superiority; they are the experts, and they have the answer to most everything.
We have all worked with these superiors, only to see that eventually, their elaborate plans are not foolproof, and that maybe they should have been more tolerant, more accepting, and kinder to those whose ideas were rejected.
All of this is life experience, and we learn it from our mistakes, our arrogance, and our evolving sense of who we are. Cooperation will always be the best road to take despite the bumps and detours.
