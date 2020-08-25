As talks between the White House and Congress stall, Americans are still grappling with the crippling impact of the pandemic. To move our country forward, we need to bring Americans together to help communities respond to and recover from COVID-19.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have a plan to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen AmeriCorps to provide critically needed services and give Americans purpose-driven work, a living stipend and help to pay for college.
Since the outbreak, AmeriCorps members here in Frederick have been supporting services at the food bank, helping with translation services at community clinics and providing critical support to vulnerable populations through programs like Special Olympics. But we need more boots on the ground. Congress should include the funding and provisions from the CORPS Act in the coronavirus aid and economic stimulus package. It’s a bipartisan solution to an urgent problem.
With a focus on community service, employment and funding college education, the CORPS Act is an investment in a long-term solution for our nation.
Joshua Pedersen
Frederick
