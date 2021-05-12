Alderman Roger Wilson seeks the Democratic nomination for Mayor of Frederick. There might be some Democrats that are still considering supporting him in this bid, despite the city’s report affirming the allegations of six women, two of which claim that Wilson “used his position as a means of meeting them and offering a mentoring relationship to aid them professionally, but then — unexpectedly — suggested a sexual encounter.”
These women weren’t city employees, so Wilson’s actions did not constitute sexual harassment, the report determined. There will be no consequence from the city for his behavior; Roger keeps his job as an alderman of Frederick, and he is even able to run for mayor. But there were consequences for the city of Frederick.
The consequence for us was the opportunity cost — “the loss of potential gain from other alternatives when one alternative is chosen" (Oxford American Dictionary). We had two women who were interested in getting involved in their community and instead of getting a mentorship to help them succeed, they got a proposition for sex. That’s a loss for our city.
I wanted to see those women get involved in Frederick and make their mark. A chance to set an example for their family, their own kids, and neighborhood.
I know some Frederick voters might still think of all the good works he did for the city in his position as alderman. There are folks who think that as a Black man Roger improves the city’s record of diversity. But I urge these people to think of what we stand to lose if we elect to elevate him to mayor.
Roger’s victims are watching us. All of the other women who have struggled so hard to succeed only to find themselves blocked and exploited by a man in a more powerful position. Who have been burned by a boss or manager standing in the way of our progress, giving us a choice to either sleep with them, refuse and face their retaliation, or just quit and walk away from our hard work, having to start over somewhere else.
We are watching to see if the Democrats of Frederick will offer Roger a consequence for the opportunities he stole from his victims, and in so doing, giving the women of Frederick faith that our city is a place they want to work in, live in, and can thrive.
I want my daughters to grow up in a city that values their contribution and creates a culture where they have the opportunity to succeed, and removes the barriers of the men that stand in their way. When given the choice of Roger Wilson’s deeds as alderman and the potential of the two women whose futures he sought to damage, I pick those two women any day. I hope they don’t give up. I hope they keep striving for their dreams, and I hope the voters of Frederick show them that we believe in what they have to offer our city and will work hard to create the space for them and all our daughters to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.