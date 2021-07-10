Councilman Kai Hagen broke the law, interfered with a lawful traffic stop, and placed the deputy, himself, and his wife at risk.
During a WFMD radio interview on June 30 with Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Hagen, Jenkins reported; “…Hagen refused to leave until he had talked to the driver of the stopped vehicle and asked him if he was OK…” What if the driver said he was not OK? What would Hagen have done? Form a committee, commission, or blue-ribbon panel out on Route 15?
Hagen admitted on air that he did stop. Hagen said he was polite and kind. Breaking the law is not an act of kindness. Hagen broke the law, and made the road he was blocking unsafe.
This is the hypocrisy of politicians, like Hagen, whose self-importance overtakes their ability to consider the consequences of their actions. Hagen when asked to leave, responded to the deputy, “Do you know who I am?” Did Hagen think he was above the law?
In other circumstances, would Hagen expect the deputy to give his life to protect him? Does Hagen view all law enforcement as dangerous, unless he needs them?
As a result of the Democrat anti-law enforcement propaganda, it is dangerous to be a peace officer. Law enforcement officers are peace officers. Peace officers are ambushed and murdered more frequently during a traffic stop.
Of course, Kai Hagen didn’t care. Is he aware that interfering with a lawful traffic stop places everyone in danger? At 60+ years old, he still doesn’t have the sense to think beyond his own lust for power. Not only is it appalling that Hagen will probably be allowed to continue to remain on the County Council, he is running for County Executive. Is this the guy you want as the chief executive officer of Frederick County?
