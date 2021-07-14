This last episode with Kai Hagen has prompted me to finally write a letter requesting that he be removed from the Frederick County Council.
Sadly this is not the first time that we have seen him exhibit erratic behavior. This time he is fortunate that nobody was injured when he interfered with a deputy doing his job.
Mentioning that he only stopped because it was a white police officer and a Black man who was pulled over, leads me to believe he is racially bigoted and does not appreciate what our law enforcement does to keep us safe here in Frederick County.
His negative attitude as the “thought police” is presumptive and troublesome, at best.
That kind of thought process has got to go. It has no place here. Having lived almost all my life in Frederick County, I can honestly say it has become more dangerous than ever before. Mr. Hagen making our county police officers’ jobs even more difficult is not helping any. How would you like it if the police came in while you were conducting your business and told you how to do it?
Lisa Hettich Shereika
Ijamsville
