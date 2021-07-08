You know it’s getting pretty bad when ignorant, small-town politicians like Kai Hagen think they can interfere with a sworn peace officer in the middle of what is sometimes a dangerous traffic stop, not to mention the public traffic hazard he created.
These arrogant folks never consider the dangerous consequences of their actions. Any professional public figure would have simply apologized.
