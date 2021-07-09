The confrontational and illegal behavior of Councilman Kai Hagen toward a Frederick County deputy sheriff who was exercising his lawful duties on June 20 was clearly unbecoming of an elected member of county government.
Mr. Hagen made an effort to intimidate the deputy. Further, Mr. Hagen's blatant attempt to create a favorable image of himself in order to advance his candidacy for Frederick County executive, by embarrassing a sworn officer of the law and the sheriff's department, is so transparent as to render him unfit to now or in the future represent the hard-working, law-abiding taxpayers of our great county.
An apology is not enough. Resignation, however, is.
Resignation is too good for him. It’s the easy way out. Voters should get their chance to deliver a reprimand.
Fer Frederick,
“Blatant” is the act of doing something openly, unashamed with the intent of malice… That’s what Jenkins did, as the top law enforcement officer of Frederick County, clearly ‘pissed off’ after festering for 10 days, stated he want to harm Kai with the public, and called into WFMD, am 93 radio to report the non-consequential incident.
Chuck Jenkins was told in an official capacity beforehand by the Attorney General (Charles Smith) there was no unlawful action by Kai, the county council said they weren’t going to do anything, and the County Commissioner told Jenkins that - she wasn’t “Kai’s mother”🤷♂️. Chuck could have gone directly to Kai but blatantly chose to made it a public spectacle.
Where, Kai stopping to see if the elderly black driver was under duress was the act of a ‘Good Samaritan’, he didn’t bring the incident up Chuck 10 days later did.
Many agree with you. The FNP must have been bombarded with similar letters. It even took the uncharacteristic stance of criticizing a liberal politician.
Hopefully this will end Kai Hagan's political career.
