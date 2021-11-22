At Tuesday’s Frederick County Council meeting, the members voted to distribute $7.5 million of the county’s $74 million budget surplus among just 57 percent of county homeowners based on what every one of them knew is an unreliable indicator of need: the value of the property they own. If County Executive Jan Gardner approves this measure, she will be enacting legislation that is unfair and inequitable.
One’s wealth cannot reliably be measured only by the value of one’s dwelling, but in the absence of any other indicators of need, that’s the criterion the council members used to decide who will get a $175 check and who won’t. This inexact calculus will ensure that there will be residents who need the money and will not get it, and there will be those who don’t need it, but will.
There are many measures of the integrity and effectiveness of our elected officials, none more important than the fairness in their application of the law and in governance. In this instance, the council didn’t measure up.
The residents of Frederick County deserve better.
Dave Diehl
Clover Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.