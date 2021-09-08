The ink is barely dry on the Livable Frederick Master Plan and already 500 acres of farmland and forest on the west side of I-270 at the Rt. 80 interchange appear destined for development. Most of this land is adjacent to Thurston Road and is owned by the developer of Urbana, Tom Natelli.
In July, the county published a draft Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan which is part of the implementation of Livable Frederick. The Sugarloaf Stakeholders’ Advisory Group helped the county draft the area planning map that included Mr. Natelli’s land which was also blanketed by a new Rural Heritage Overlay District intended to “protect the ecological function and rural qualities of the landscapes that comprise the Sugarloaf Planning Area.”
However, the county ultimately carved out Mr. Natelli’s land from the map and stripped it of the Rural Heritage Overlay. They also added new text to the plan which forebodes the county’s intent to develop this land. Here’s an excerpt:
“The County cannot afford to summarily dispense with limited growth opportunities on the western side of the highway right-of-way in the vicinity of the MD 80 interchange. These future public and private investments in our mobility may encourage the placement of multi-modal transit centers, compact transit-oriented villages, or growth of Urbana’s existing biological and information technology hub along the I-270 corridor.”
Mr. Natelli has already razed farm buildings and surveyed his land. Add this all up and it’s clear to me that a major project is in the works. It doesn’t sound like it’ll be an Urbana West, but rather a large “tech park” like the one that didn’t happen at the Jefferson Tech Park. Whatever it is, it represents a major shift from the Livable Frederick “Thematic Plan” of conservation and low-impact development west of 270 near Sugarloaf. It’s also a giant step in the wrong direction from the county’s pledge to combat the escalating global climate crisis. To me, the very last thing we need to be doing is paving over more farms and cutting down more forests.
While this mapping change is the first step toward rezoning this land for development, it’s far from a done deal. The Sugarloaf plan must go through a public hearing process starting with the Planning Commission followed by the County Council.
For decades, the county has informally recognized I-270 as a line separating high density development in Urbana from the rural communities and natural environments surrounding Sugarloaf. Thurston Road is a primary Gateway to the Mountain. We should hold the line for major development at I-270 so this bucolic road and area isn’t torn up for a mega-building. The only thing I want to see built along Thurston is a big sign welcoming people to a truly treasured landscape.
