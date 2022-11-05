It has been brought to my attention that my opponent in County Council District 1, John Distel, has sent out a negative ad incorrectly asserting that I could have prevented what was paid to the superintendent of FCPS to remove her from her job.
Unlike my opponent, I don’t have thousands of dollars from builders and developers to run ads like that (check out the campaign finance reports).
I also can’t respond in person because John Distel only showed up to one of the four forums we were invited to (he came to the Builders forum at Dutch’s Daughter). So, my only opportunity to respond publicly is in a letter to the editor.
The Board of Education is a separately elected body. The County Council has no authority over FCPS policies or the contract they make with the superintendent of FCPS.
Perhaps my opponent should learn what this job entails before running for office.
Donald has represented District 1 on the County Council since 2014.
