Tuesday night, as I listened to the public weigh in on the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan at the Frederick County Council meeting, I was even more certain that the Planning Commission got it right.
The Planning Commission sent to the County Council a draft plan that has a northern boundary that runs along Interstate 270 from the Montgomery County line to the Monocacy River, and a preservation overlay that covers almost the entire plan area. Last night, person after person, testified to the County Council that they support holding back development at the I-270 line, with development on the east side and preservation on the west side. Person after person rejected Councilman Phil Dacey’s amendment that would move the boundary to Thurston Road and Md. 80. They loudly said, “No.”
