I read with great interest the article in the Dec. 1 issue, “Board: Council violated Open Meetings Act”. The article reveals that the County Council held a closed meeting with Amazon Web Services executives and violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act. Council President Keegan-Ayer said she didn’t understand why anyone would complain given that the Council didn’t vote or take any action during the meeting.
Did it not occur to the council president or the other council members that the public would be very concerned if the county is secretly meeting with Amazon Web Services? Why the secrecy? To discuss what? Is it possible they were discussing possible locations for Amazon data centers in the county?
Currently, the Planning Commission is reviewing the Treasured Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan. At issue are two large tracts of land owned by the developer Thomas Natelli that were omitted from the Sugarloaf planning area: one on Thurston Road and the other on Parks Mill Road.
The Sugarloaf plan’s major objective is to preserve the Sugarloaf area west of I-270. Are these tracts under consideration for the location of Amazon data centers? We don’t know because, so far, the county is being tight-lipped. Data centers are industrial and best located on land zoned for industrial use. They consume enormous amounts of energy and water and they emit pollutants in the air, water, and land. They are not appropriate on agricultural land and, particularly, not in an area that the county wants to preserve.
I hope I am wrong about this. There is only one way to know. With these meetings, the council did more than violate the Open Meetings Act, it also violated the public trust. The county needs to stop all of this secrecy and be honest with the public.
JOHANNA SPRINGSTON
Urbana
