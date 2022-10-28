The Frederick News-Post published an account of a censorship attempt (Page A3, Oct. 15-16 edition) at a recent Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) board meeting. School board candidate Cindy Rose presented a list of 35 books that she wants removed from FCPS libraries. This is just one example in a recent surge in censorship efforts in school and public libraries across the country.

The American Library Association reports a 50% increase in censorship attempts in the past five years. Among the titles that have been targeted, a significant percentage deal with LGBTQ gender identity.

