The Frederick News-Post published an account of a censorship attempt (Page A3, Oct. 15-16 edition) at a recent Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) board meeting. School board candidate Cindy Rose presented a list of 35 books that she wants removed from FCPS libraries. This is just one example in a recent surge in censorship efforts in school and public libraries across the country.
The American Library Association reports a 50% increase in censorship attempts in the past five years. Among the titles that have been targeted, a significant percentage deal with LGBTQ gender identity.
Rose worked from a list of books compiled by ratedbooks.org, an organization of school censorship advocates that has chapters in numerous U.S. counties. Ratedbooks.org encourages and supports local book banning efforts across the country. Thus, Rose’s actions are not those of a single individual but are instead part of a coordinated national movement of book censorship.
According to the FNP article, Rose described the books on her list as “child pornography … made available to our children” — comments that I regard as inflammatory and misleading. In fact, almost all of the 35 books are written at “Young Adult” or “Adult” levels. This means that they would not be in elementary school libraries, and only selectively in middle school libraries.
This episode follows upon another recent attempt at book censorship that occurred in our county public library. Last June, Heather Fletcher (at the time a school board candidate) attempted to interfere with public access to books at the Brunswick Branch Library (Page A3, June 3 edition of The Frederick News-Post). (Disclaimer: I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the Frederick County Public Libraries. However, I am not now representing the board but instead speaking as a concerned private citizen and county resident.) Citizens have every right to evaluate books available to the students of FCPS, and there is a formal process by which complaints can be submitted to school authorities (The FNP did not mention if Rose followed this process). But citizens also have the right to evaluate the actions of Rose, Fletcher and their counterparts across the country. Are they responsible, civic-minded actors, or are they part of a concerted, partisan program to impose broad censorship on our school and public libraries?
