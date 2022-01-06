I watched the entire meeting of the county commissioners and Board of Health on Dec. 30 as they weighed both the input of the health officials and the residents in what was billed as an attempt to reach a decision on whether to implement mask mandates in the county.
Early on there was discussion, ostensibly to define the problems facing the county, about shortages of staff at hospitals, a lack of available therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies and other treatments at health care facilities in the county, overcrowding in ERs, potential decreasing ICU bed availability and some mention of testing shortages.
Later, after the public input, one commissioner referred to the situation as a “medical crisis” which required an immediate vote on the mandate. The commissioners then approved the mask mandate but they did so without presenting any evidence that supported how the mask mandate would stop or slow the “medical crisis” or any of the problems outlined earlier in the meeting, or whether there were better alternatives that were considered or other actions that would be developed as part of a comprehensive plan.
Further, there was no mention of how long the mandate would be in effect or how often the efficacy of the mandate would be evaluated to determine if it’s mitigating the hospital and health care congestion (or any of the other problems discussed).
This gave all the appearance of a commission without any ideas that reverted back to mask mandates as if to say, “well we have to do something,” and in doing so sadly set the stage for the school board to go back to their past and uninspired plan of virtual learning.
In my opinion, this was, collectively, a complete abdication of their obligations as “representatives” of the residents and a weak and singular action that was nothing more than the mimicking of what others are doing. Completely absent was any mention of the development of new and creative solutions built into a plan properly designed to address the impact of the virus on the county’s health care system. It was the easy way out and we should all expect more from the county’s leaders.
Jim Lehmann
Ijamsville
