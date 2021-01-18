I want to acknowledge the excellent COVID vaccine administration process that the Frederick County Health Department started recently.
I and all my staff who registered for the vaccine had similarly outstanding experiences. The flow and Key Center personnel were all top notch. We were in and out and had dates set up for our second round in no time flat.
As a health care professional, this was the biggest thank you I could have asked for. As the vaccine roll out continues for everyone over the next several months, I want all our citizens to be aware how safe, efficient and important this process is as we try to maximally vaccinate our community.
Our health department is stepping up big time and deserves a huge shout out. We are lucky to have you!
James P. Lee is a pediatrician at Frederick County Pediatrics
(2) comments
I am very pleased that there has been some success with the county vaccination process, but I still like my idea of contracting out the signup process to CVS.
Now if they would only allow the rest of us to sign up in a orderly manner, as promised.
