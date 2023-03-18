The Livable Frederick Master Plan (LFMP) adopted by the County Council in 2019 held out great promise for an improved planning process in Frederick County.
With the adoption of the LFMP, we were led to believe that growth and development would be balanced with preservation of our farms, woodlands, and open space and that the planning process would be fair, open, and, most importantly, transparent.
In my opinion, Frederick County broke both promises with the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.
As the first small area plan under the LFMP, the Sugarloaf Plan was supposed to provide preservation balance to tremendous growth in southern Frederick County.
Just for context, the Sugarloaf area comprises only 5% of land in the county.
Currently, it is like an island in a sea of growth and development. To the east is the Urbana Growth Area. To the north is the South Frederick Growth Area. And, to the west are the Buckeystown and Adamstown Growth Areas.
Only on its southern boundary is there relief from growth, with the Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve.
According to the LFMP, the Sugarloaf area was never supposed to be a growth area. It was supposed to remain a preservation area.
Yet, as the Planning Commission again reviews and revises this plan, growth and development are on the table.
And, over the past year, we learned why. The county, in secret negotiations with Amazon Web Services, considered locations for data centers.
Even though Amazon has since announced it will build data centers in Northern Virginia, the threat to the Sugarloaf area is far from over.
It's surprising that county officials have been willing to jeopardize the preservation balance and the open, fair, and transparent planning process the LFMP promised.
Where does it end? If the county subverts transparency and the preservation goals of the Sugarloaf Plan, what will stop it from doing the same on other plans?
If the County Council decides that dense development, including data centers, is allowable within the Sugarloaf area, we will lose more natural resources to growth and development. We will lose an open, transparent process for land-use decisions.
And, we will lose faith that our county government exists to serve our interests.
However, there is hope. Newly elected county officials can choose a different path — to honor the LFMP with balanced growth and a transparent planning process.
