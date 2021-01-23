I was interested to read in the News-Post that Frederick County is proposing a Commission on Immigration. It was heartening to learn that this initiative has so many champions. The commission will be eminently poised to bridge the gap between the needs of the community and the many services available within the county.
It has been 25 years since I left India and made Frederick my new home. As a newly minted American, I have endeavored to give back through joining local civic organizations, boards of director, and the state-level South Asian Commission. I have witnessed the hand-in-hand cooperation which can exist between a well-run commission and individual Frederick residents.
The quality of immigrants who have chosen to settle in Frederick bodes well for our future. However, the assimilation process can be quite bewildering and abstruse. I can confidently say that local not-for-profit organizations like Asian American Center of Frederick (AACF) work hard to offer citizenship and English classes, health care access, financial literacy, language translation, food distribution, and more. The county provides similar offerings plus an array of workforce services to help residents ascend the ladders of prosperity and security. Yet there is need for a commission to identify problems and trends, to coordinate outreach, and to highlight successes. There is need for a commission to communicate developments within the immigrant-oriented community and also to the general public.
A Commission on Immigration, operating under proper bylaws, with carefully crafted policies and procedures, will provide a unified approach to coordinating the efforts of our many organizations. It will communicate the progress of both government and private initiatives, and it will do so at minimal cost.
The immigration community does not need to be powered but needs to be empowered.
Gurpreet Kaur is President of the Board of Directors of the Asian American Center of Frederick
