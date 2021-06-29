As a retired government pay official, I appreciate the difficulty of establishing appropriate raises for the county executive and council members. Officials should be justly compensated for their time and efforts, both at meetings and in council-related tasks.
It should be relatively simple for them to document time so spent. Of course, health and any other benefits should be taken into consideration in establishing overall compensation.
Taxpayers should get what they pay for, but should be willing to pay for what the community receives as the result of council members' time and efforts.
(0) comments
