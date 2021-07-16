During these recent times of anti-police sentiment among more radical ideological groups, police safety is a paramount concern among all those who hold the public safety in high regard. The interference by County Councilman Kai Hagen during a traffic stop on Father's Day weekend put both himself, the deputy sheriff conducting the traffic stop, and the driver being stopped, in potential danger.
The personal interference in the lawful execution of a traffic stop by an officer of the law is against the law for good reason and must not be tolerated, by anyone, especially an elected official who should know better.
We, the Republican Club of Frederick County, do not take the actions of Councilman Hagen lightly. Our club believes that Councilman Hagen should be held to account for the potential harm that his irresponsible actions could have caused. Interference in the execution of law enforcement by local political figures aspiring for higher office should not be tolerated in the least. It can incentivize similar behavior. Unchecked actions like those perpetrated by County Council members only contribute to an erosion of public safety at a time of increased crime.
Our club calls Councilman Hagen to resign. At the very least, the County Executive and County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer should release an official statement to express displeasure with his conduct which is unbecoming of a Frederick County Councilman. Councilman Hagen has brought embarrassment and discredit to himself and his public office. As such, he should offer his resignation immediately, if only to secure for posterity the moral and civil authority of the County Council to govern in accordance with the Frederick County Charter.
Dylan Diggs, Adamstown; Jason Miller, Mount Airy; Heath Barnes, Woodsboro; Stephanie Dellamura, Walkersville; Stephen Barrett, Libertytown; Anne Torre-Smith, New Market; Hayden Duke, Frederick.
This letter is signed by members of the Board of Governors of the Republican Club of Frederick County
Board of Governors of the Republican Club of Frederick County,
are you guys the least bit interested in the assaulters on the Capitol? Are you interested in holding accountable any Republicans in Congress that assisted in supporting the “radical ideological groups” in the insurrection at the Capitol?
Police officers not only may have been interfered with but were physically attached - 140 officers injured 🤕, five people died.
And you guys are in a uproar, outraged over a motorist asking the safety of a driver stopped by police without incident? And you want to be taken seriously 😳?
The televised atrocities grow only more sickening, more terrifying, more infuriating as more information is made public. You see and hear the cops begging for their lives. What’s your position? Or those aren’t the cops “that matter”?
"We, the Republican Club of Frederick County" rented busses to go to Washington DC on Jan 6th to support Trump's bid to contest the electoral vote count in the 2020 presidential election, even though all factual accounts show that it was a free and fair election.
Quote:
“ ur club calls Councilman Hagen to resign. At the very least, the County Executive and County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer should release an official statement to express displeasure with his conduct which is unbecoming of a Frederick County Councilman. Councilman Hagen has brought embarrassment and discredit to himself and his public office. As such, he should offer his resignation immediately........”
I think we can all agree that Stink Eye Kye learned from the beast. That’s right folks, you guessed it, he learned from Kirbie Delaughter how to make a fool of himself.
I’m sure you all recall when Kirbie made national news. Talk about an embarrassment.
Remember when Kirbie and Billy seemed to be trying to one-up each other with their embarrassments to their offices and to the county? I don't recall either one of them resigning, though I do recall both of them being voted out of office. Let's let the voters decide on Kai also.
Word
Sherf Trumpkins campaigned to “go after the aliens”. His exact words.
Instead, Trumpkins got (2) illegal immigrants lottery payouts through civil lawsuits. He enriched the lives of illegal immigrants.
Subsequently He should have been asked to resign
[sleeping][sleeping][sleeping]
Got a reference for that "quote" plumbum, or you just making it up from whole cloth...again?
Demands are easy to make. Usually people ask for reasons. I do. And "interference" may make sense, but the law is about "obstruction" and it requires an intent to obstruct. Without a clear intent, obstruction is not determined and there is not a violation of the law. And that may explain why there was not ticket issued.
If Kai is charge and convicted there may be good reason for him to resign. I prefer to leave that decision to the elections and voters. But right now, demands are easy. What good reasons to we have now?
As usual very will said. [thumbup]
And was the deputy hindered, did he not accomplish when he was planning to accomplish?
