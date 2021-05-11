Kudos to County Executive Jan Gardner for taking initial steps toward a county food processing and fresh produce storage and distribution center in the 2022 county budget. Advocates for small farms and a more diversified, stronger agricultural economy in Frederick County have been pushing for exactly this for years.
In 2015, Community FARE and Fox Haven Farm conducted an assessment, a part which was similar to the one proposed in the county budget. Our survey of 60 local farmers found that with access to reliable markets these growers would expand production and collectively had more than 1,000 acres to work with. The biggest roadblock to reaching those markets was the absence of processing, storage and distribution facilities that they could not afford on their own, but that if available would allow them to focus on growing more food — which is what farmers do best.
Five years later, at the onset of the pandemic, the Frederick County Food Council, a program of Community FARE with major support from Bar-T Mountainside, launched Frederick Fresh Online (FFO), an online marketplace to provide small and mid-sized farmers safe access to consumers. This volunteer-led effort has proven that with a modest level of infrastructure and support, Frederick County's small farmers are ready and eager to deliver an absolutely dazzling and delicious bounty of food to local residents.
A processing and storage facility — and while we're at it, why not a public year-round county market where growers could sell that food — would be a bonanza to the local agricultural economy and provide residents with a steady supply of fresh, locally grown food — something that is largely unavailable in spite of the abundance of agricultural land countywide.
Farming is the cornerstone of Frederick County. As development pressure grows, let's seize this opportunity to transform that heritage into a vibrant local food economy that creates jobs, feeds the community and connects people to the land around them through that most basic human need: Food.
Janice Wiles is the director of Community FARE
