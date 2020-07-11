I have lived my entire life in Maryland, all 73 years. We moved to Frederick County, from Montgomery County, in 1980. During my 40 years in Ijamsville, my wife and I raised a family and started our own small business after retiring from Bell Atlantic with a disability.
I now must face the unpleasant task of moving away from my friends and family because I can no longer afford Frederick County’s high property tax rate.
My current property tax is now almost $100 more a month than my initial mortgage, which included my property taxes. Current property taxes equal $346 a month.
I do not live in a mansion located on a large piece or property. We don’t have a million-dollar view.
The services from the county are no bigger or better than they were in 1980. In fact, they are less. Some of the road surfaces look like they were built 80 years ago. Our street had a collapsed water drain that ran under the street. They eventually fixed it (almost a year later) but left a large bump in the road. So, instead of a proper repair, they installed a bump ahead sign. The heavy equipment also left large tracks in the blacktop from the steel treads of the bulldozer.
We do not have city water, we pay for our own trash removal and we are on septic. None of these essential services are provided by the county.
It is pretty pathetic that rates are driving long-time residents away from family and friends due to runaway spending, poor management and high density growth.
I will miss not seeing family on a regular basis. At my age, this time is more precious. I will miss the many long-term friendships. I will also miss the volunteer hours I spend with service organizations that I belong to. I will also miss the great state that I grew up in. Per many studies, I am not alone. This is unnecessary and beyond sad.
Charles Crooks
Ijamsville
