The announcement that the county intends to purchase property on Oak Street in Frederick city was news to city officials. It should not have been. There should have been consultation before such a significant undertaking within a municipality. It showed a lack of common courtesy and I believe was contrary to provisions in Maryland land use law.
Maryland Land Use Code section 3-205 says, in essence, that before a public or private street, park, or a public building or utility is authorized or constructed it must be found to be consistent with the local plan as to location, character, and extent. Authorizing the funding for the purchase of Oak Street is effectively authorizing the facility and yet there has been no review for Comprehensive Plan consistency by the City Planning Commission.
In Frederick city, this requirement is addressed once a year when the Planning Commission considers the many projects included in the proposed Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). It is then that they consider the location, character, and extent of what the city itself and other jurisdictions have proposed. At that early stage sometimes, a project is not fully fleshed out as to location. None the less there is some review as to if and how a facility fits into the plan.
Land Use Code section 3-108 further requires a local Comprehensive Plan to have a Community Facilities Element that proposes the most appropriate and desirable pattern for the general location, character, and extent of public and semipublic buildings. That should include the facilities of the city, county and state. Traditionally land use, transportation and public facilities/infrastructure have been the core elements of a plan for a well-balanced and well-functioning community.
We are told the opportunity to purchase Oak Street may be gone if not acted on quickly. That may be so. But shouldn’t the plans and articulated desires of the jurisdiction that will deal with the day-to-day impacts of this facility have been taken into consideration? Shouldn’t the impact on the local tax base have at least been discussed?
I fully understand purchase of any property is quite sensitive. There must be a limited number of trusted people involved while negotiation is underway. But in this case, the county could have and should have trusted local officials and consulted with them. It would have been the right thing to do and would have been in line with the spirit of Maryland land use law.
James Schmersahl
Frederick
