The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling is holding a logo contest — the second county design contest this year — and it's a concerning trend.
The county is devaluing the design profession and relabeling it as "community engagement."
Local government should have no role in normalizing exploitative wages. Instead of creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for creative professionals to thrive in Frederick County, the county's approach to obtaining creative work exploits creative professionals and undermines the value of their work.
Please consider the ethical implications of procuring professional services for free. The county's actions must align with the values of transparency, fairness, and respect for the work of all professionals, including the equitable treatment of design professionals.
Please understand the negative impact of design contests. Consider not only the additional and long-term cost (both in time and tax dollars) of a work created without clear intention and direction, but also how these practices hurt the creative community in Frederick County.
Break the cycle of taking advantage of generous, well-meaning individuals by offering fair compensation and recognition for all creative contributions.
Also, reduce barriers and invest in better communication systems to ensure that all qualified contractors, regardless of their industry, have a fair opportunity to compete for county contracts.
