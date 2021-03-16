Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, has anyone considered getting it to the people who are homebound?
There have been several articles in the Frederick News-Post about doctors in other states traveling to their patients' homes to administer the vaccine to those who are unable to leave their home. I don't recall reading anything about such a plan here in Frederick.
My wife is one such person who, because of her Alzheimer's, is unable to get into a car. Most of her doctor appointments this year have been virtual and the few in-person appointments were only possible with her using a wheelchair and being picked up by TransIT.
She is 80 years old and qualifies for the vaccine, but there is no easy way to transport her to the available locations.
Her name was on a list with other homebound people who were supposed to receive an in-home visit by a nurse and paramedic. It was indicated to me that this might happen within a month. Now, more than a month later, I have learned that there is no set time for this to happen and it could be a month from now — or longer.
I don't have any numbers as to how many people are considered homebound, but the odds are it is a substantial number since I was told by a nurse that she was asked to compile a list of similar patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.