From 1981 until my retirement in 2017, I had the privilege of serving Frederick County as its financial advisor for bond sales. During that time, I worked with a succession of highly qualified comptrollers/directors of finance from the late Tom Fox to Lori Depies. Each was no less equal to any other finance director in the state. They served the county well.
One very important aspect of the finance director’s position is planning. Financial planning is one of the most significant criteria in the rating agency evaluation. Without it, it is impossible to achieve the coveted AAA rating.
In following the recent News-Post articles and this week’s editorial, it is abundantly clear that Rick Harcum and Ms. Depies are planning for an unknown financial future. The economic downturn as a result of the pandemic may easily create a significant revenue lag resulting in cash flow difficulties. It is quite conceivable that such a lag would generate serious questions on the part of the bond rating agencies if reserves are depleted. The council’s approval of the line would bolster the county’s financial options if circumstances turn dire.
Sam Ketterman
Timonium
