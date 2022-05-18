The recent coverage of the likely overturning of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade has been abominable. The unknown and unprecedented leaker who gave out the information of the ruling prematurely is rarely called to task. The demonstrators who are deliberately making things difficult for the justices with whom they disagree are not being condemned for tampering with the court’s decision-making.
The coverage in The Frederick News-Post about even the peaceful demonstrations elsewhere has been very noninclusive and one-sided. The pro-life case is not being adequately and accurately presented to a public that needs the information now more than ever because abortion is going to become a hot-button issue like never before, and crucial elections are coming up. If the news media does not accurately inform the voters about things before they vote, disastrous results usually follow.
Tom Knibb
Frederick
