Detention centers can be a petri dish for COVID-19 and I’m worried the ability of inmates and detainees to follow CDC recommendations can be severely limited. There is an immediate risk of infection for detention center detainees, inmates, staff, contractors, their families, their contacts and the rest of the community. Rikers Island in New York is already experiencing COVID-19 infections in inmates and staff.
Frederick County must act before that happens here.
Governor Hogan and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins agree that prisoners and detainees are in effect in quarantine and safer there. (“Courts, jails see impact of coronavirus” The Frederick News-Post March 21.) However, reporter Jeremy Arias further reported that Mary Riley, the head public defender for Frederick County, said measures followed by the Frederick County Detention Center (including possible isolation) aren’t enough. Individuals could be asymptomatic when they go into jail and infect others before the symptoms appear, which could be a death sentence for vulnerable detainees, as well as detention center staff and law enforcement personnel.
Further, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, of the Maryland Court of Appeals closed most court facilities to the public and suspended a majority of cases due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr., who is an associate judge for the District Court in Frederick County went so far as to agree to release a person suspected of a violent crime with a $10,000 unsecured bond, an ankle bracelet and strict penalties if the person contacts the alleged victim, goes near her residence or leaves home without first notifying parole supervisors where he is going and why.
Surely that consideration should be extended to non-violent offenders, vulnerable inmates — including the elderly and people with underlying health problems — who don’t pose a physical safety risk to the public, those nearing their release dates, those who could not afford bail for non-violent offenses, those with health complications that diminish likelihood of surviving COVID-19, and those who are pregnant.
Release is just, moral, humane, and necessary for non-violent offenders. Release back into the community can include prior testing for symptoms, confirmation of local support and relocation resources. Such release would actually assure public safety.
