After reading an article in the News-Post on Saturday, May 23, I decided to write to you. The COVID-19 virus has no political identity. It does not care if you are a conservative Republican or a liberal Democrat.
It only cares that you are a host for its destructive sickness — and many times — death. In response to the syndicated article in the News-Post saying that a second lockdown will be led by liberal political proponents, I believe that this shows a total lack of concern for all people.
This virus is deadly serious and again it does not care what political side you are on. If a second lockdown would be required, it will be to save lives and everyone should be on board. Protecting each other is not political but to enable all of us to live and fight another day. If wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing and staying at home saves lives, then it is the right thing to do and is no way for political expediency.
