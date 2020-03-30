There is no doubt that we are in a state of crisis. Can we find any good to come from the mass quarantine and staying in place? I think so.
It seems everyone is trying to do what they are being asked to do. Will this crisis bring about continued fellowship and goodwill? I hope it will to some extent.
Will this now encourage us to take better care of ourselves and our neighborhoods? l go for walks two or three times per week and enjoy communing with nature. However, I become very disgusted when I see trash in our streams, on the streets and around our beautiful city parks and recreational areas.
Does it really take something like COVID-19 to get humanity back on track? Couldn’t we take time to appreciate what we have been blessed with? If not now, then when?
I encourage you, don’t just stop and smell the roses, but plant a few along the way.
John W. Freed
Frederick
