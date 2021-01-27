In the Jan. 22 Frederick News-Post, Bob White called for immediate revision of the county's vaccination program, which had worked badly the week before for those of us over 75. I'm happy to report that, judging from my experience, improvement was swift.
On Jan. 19, as announced, appointments were opened, and I made mine for Jan. 21. I arrived on time and received my shot within 10 minutes. Even after the mandatory 15-minute waiting period following the shot, the whole process was less than one-half hour.
The next day I was e-mailed a link to sign up for my second shot, for which plenty of times were available. Judging from my experience, our county's vaccination program has made a good turnaround, and is now doing a fine job. I urge all who are now eligible to take advantage of it.
