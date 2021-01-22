What is going on with Frederick County’s COVID vaccination program? First the county Health Department announced sign-up for vaccinations for the over-75 crowd were to begin Jan. 15. As one well over that age, I was on the county website at 8:01 the morning of the 15th, only to see this message: “All Clinics currently full, check back soon.”
I checked back multiple times over the entire day, yet there was never an opening posted.
Late in the day, I heard from an acquaintance who is 80 years old, with serious health conditions, who somehow did get an appointment. Her experience was horrendous. She had to wait two hours in line, outside in the cold, to get the first vaccination. Just the unnecessary waiting for the vaccine under those conditions could have killed her.
Who is in charge of this debacle? Why are registrations for the vaccine consistently closed? Why aren’t appointments made for everyone eligible to register? If the vaccine is given by appointment, why is there a backup that endangers the health of the most fragile? This appears to be the epitome of a badly thought-out and poorly implemented utterly essential program. It needs to be revised immediately.
