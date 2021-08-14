To add to Ken Berkowitz’s letter from Aug. 9, “Stop arguing about masks and put one on,” my 84-year-old Mom recently contracted the COVID-19 virus. Last spring, she and my Dad went and got the Moderna vaccine shots.
Fortunately, because she got the vaccine, COVID turned out to be just a mere cold and nothing more. Had she not gotten the vaccine, it would have been much worse. I agree with our governor, “Just get the damn shot!”
It amazes me that people are that short-sighted, so as to not get the shot, and risk their own and others lives.
Jerry Ryan
Frederick
