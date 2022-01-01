It’s not rocket science. No medical or marketing degree required just common sense ! The current ‘marketing’ psychology of convincing everyone to get Covid vaccinations could use some improvement.
As many as 15% to 25% of the U.S. adult population are afraid of needles (needle aversion) and therefor not getting any kind of vaccinations. it is reported that in about half of these the ‘needle-fear’ is so great that, regardless of the good reasons, they will not get any vaccinations. This translates to tens of millions of adults, plus perhaps to their children — no Covid vaccinations!
Of course, there are many other reasons, but this one is very substantial.
There are thousands of illustrations being shown daily on TV, and elsewhere, newspapers, showing a person about to be stuck with a very good sized needle — sometimes the syringe and needle is about 25% of the image. Since our visual sense is one of the primary drivers of how we feel, this approach needs some rethinking, for example, a few “it really does not hurt” illustrations.
We do not ‘sell’ going to a dentist regularly as a part of good health by showing a dentist’s hand with a large drill in it about to enter a person’s wide open mouth!.
Meet people where they are — medically and emotionally.
Tom Werner
Adamstown
Tom does have a point to consider. When I see these news images I see how fast it is and how painless it seems. I think "I can do that." And I have done that. Three times, now.
Thanks, Tom!
[thumbup]
