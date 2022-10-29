I would urge Marylanders to cast their vote for Dan Cox for governor on Nov. 8.
I have known Dan for over a decade, and as a fellow attorney, I know firsthand that Dan is deeply committed to fighting for people’s freedoms. Long before he got into politics, Dan was contending for the oppressed in circuit and district courts all across Maryland, including women and minorities. Dan has a proven track record of prioritizing freedom, and of refusing to back down for what is right, even if it means a lot of personal sacrifice.
Contending for the oppressed or simply filing frivolous suits to enhance his street cred? Judging from a quick review of his case work on Maryland Judiciary, it's hard to find much work that involves any like criminal defense, thoughtful constitutional litigation or much more than a hack lawyer turned politician. He filed cut and paste pleadings out of the Liberty law school vault during the pandemic and couldn't even be bothered to search and replace the operative names. Attorneys in the community who know what his talent level is laugh at this guy, he's nothing more than a gadfly with a bar admission, who thinks his version of "Liberty" is the only one that matters. Decent judges who have to contend with this stuff just shake their heads. Voting for him? He can't run a good law practice, why on earth should he run the State of Maryland?
