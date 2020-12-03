I would agree with the writer on Saturday that we should remember Delegate Dan Cox's next election, but for a different reason.
I found it interesting a few weeks ago when the County Council was meeting as the health board, and the county attorney was asked about how protests would be handled with restrictions on the numbers of people allowed to gather. His response was that this was a delicate issue due to the First Amendment's guarantee of the right to assemble.
He was then asked asked about the same amendment's guarantee "to make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." His response was that that would have to be judged on a case-by-case basis. I for one don't understand the difference as it relates to the two scenarios.
I will remember Delegate Cox next election because he is standing for the Constitution.
Ben Franklin is quoted as saying, "They that give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."
(1) comment
What De. Cox is standing for is his pandering to pandemic deniers who don't care how many die or get sick. All he wants is a chance to be in the news and re-elected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.