I would like to know who is paying for Del. Dan Cox’s lawsuits against Gov. Hogan.
Before, he was mainly concerned about Adventure Park USA, so I had to wonder if he was part owner in that business. And now, he’s appealing again saying it is for churches. They are not being asked to do any more than other businesses, which are also losing money and having to lay off employees or close down, so why should churches be any different?
I think this is an example of what they call frivolous lawsuits. People who believe in God do not have to go to church to practice their beliefs. Again, this is all about money. Think of the church members’ safety first.
Violet Korrell
Frederick
Like I said a few days ago. "Cox needs the job, he's got 9 kids and a church to support and he ain't getting the job done on a third rate pettifogger's earnings..
"Think of the church members' safety first."
That is hard for him to do, considering the church itself isn't thinking about the safety of their members. All they care about is their member's money. Fewer people coming to church means less money being tithed.
