This is a letter to the editor regarding your article about Maryland Delegate Dan Cox's continued appeal about the unconstitutionality of Governor Larry Hogan's COVID-19 restrictions on assemblies and businesses. Governor Hogan has been praised throughout the nation for his effectiveness in navigating the State of Maryland's COVID-19 response. He has shown solid leadership through the pandemic and has done a superior job at balancing the health and safety of Maryland citizens with the economic needs of the state.
Delegate Cox seems to take a dim view of the safety of the citizens of Frederick and Carroll counties and he provides no practical alternatives to protecting us from COVID-19 infections. With no alternative suggestions other than giving us the "freedom" to assemble as we like, I have to wonder why he is interested in this topic at all. His efforts are unhelpful and not constructive.
Delegate Cox's term expires on Jan. 10, 2023, which is a long time in the future. I would suggest that all citizens of Frederick and Carroll counties remember his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and vote for someone else in the next delegate election. I know I will.
(5) comments
"His efforts are unhelpful and not constructive." You are too kind.
Good counterpoint to yesterday's comical LTE congratulating Del Cox for protecting the constitution. I liked the comment that by Cox's logic we should not have to wear seat belts. Likewise, we should not have to stop for stop signs if we don't feel like it.
Or wear clothes.
Cox needs the job, he's got 9 kids and a church to support and he ain't getting the job done on a third rate pettifogger's earnings...
Maybe he can do that in another State? I hear Mooney's spot might open up someday.
