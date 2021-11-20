I find it very ironic that the publisher of the Frederick News-Post, Geordie Wilson, writes a note to us subscribers that he cannot find delivery people and therefore it is affecting the on-time delivery of the paper and subscribers are complaining about it.
I must say, as a long time subscriber to the FNP I have not experienced the delays Mr. Wilson describes. But I do find it highly ironic that on the same front page, two of our Maryland liberal senators tout the Biden infrastructure bill as creating thousands of jobs in Maryland.
If that’s the case, who is going to fill those jobs? We have thousands of jobs available right now (Mr. Wilson’s note is proof of that) and we can’t fill them because the Biden administration is paying people to stay home (I admit the virus is to blame as well), but if people won’t work now, where are we going to find people to fill those “thousands” of jobs the bill is supposed to provide?
Is the Biden administration going to “pay” people to come back to work? Or are they just going to continue to open the border and let the illegals in for those jobs? I get helping those in need from the pandemic, but it’s gone way too far.
The hypocrisy of all this is unbelievable. It’s time for these two senators, Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and all professional politicians to go away.
Jerry Ryan
Frederick
