What I do not understand: While our country sends tremendous aid to help save democracy in Europe, a minority here at home bullies and gerrymanders their way to axing our own long-standing laws that were established because the majority wanted them. What about this minority keeps them from understanding they live in a democracy, where majority rules?
Americans who love this country understand that. But, they also understand that concerns of the minority should never be swept under the rug. You think abortion is evil, against God’s will because it kills those who have no voice? And you think criminalizing legal, medical abortion is going to change that? Let’s think more creatively. If mothers had universal child care and health care, maybe they’d not feel so helpless when faced with an unexpected pregnancy. If they knew their child would never die in a school shooting or at the hands of a drive-by sniper, maybe they wouldn’t dread bringing a child into a country rife with uncontrolled guns and their violence.
What I found most horrendous about our former president was this: He couldn’t figure out how to solve anything creatively, so he just got out the axe and chopped. What does that kind of problem solving achieve? It just destroys any reasonable existing foundation from which to creatively develop a more beneficial solution. It never, ever solves the problem. It often makes it worse.
He paved the way for many in Congress and state governments to chop and chop and leave the mess for others to sweep up and rebuild. Yes, like what Russia is now doing in Ukraine while the world, despite all our hardware, ammo, funding, and moral support, is letting Russia do. Shame on us.
Personally, I am not going to let a narrow-minded, inhumane, anti-democratic minority run roughshod in the USA. I’m also not going to ignore their gripes. If we all have this determination, maybe we can come up with a creative solution.
