Mr. Hagen showed his arrogant and above-the-law attitude by getting involved in a recent traffic stop. I find his knowledge of police work just amazing. He says he noticed a deputy was pulling over a car that wasn’t speeding, so he didn’t know what that was about. Obviously, it could be a lot of different things. And as he drove past, he noticed it was a Black driver.
Would you have been concerned if it was another race? It was none of your business. There are hundreds of reasons that deputy could have been stopping that vehicle. I trained deputies for the sheriff’s office and I can guarantee you they were not trained to stop someone because of their race.
The first five minutes of a traffic stop are the most dangerous, Mr. Hagen. You have no idea who the driver or occupants are. Yes, they just committed a traffic violation, but what else may they have done before being stopped? If you’re unaware, Mr. Hagen, several police officers have been killed in the last few months on traffic stops. Some were set-up stops/ambushes to execute the officer.
You distracting the deputy from his stop could have resulted in serious injury or death to the driver or the deputy. You seemed more concerned about the driver than the deputy. Why?
Mr. Hagen states, “I didn’t do it as a council member. I did it as a concerned citizen.” Then why did you identify yourself as a county council member when confronted by the deputy? You also refused to leave when told to to so, which is a crime. The other council members should be addressing this because it appears you were trying to use your position as a Council member to influence the outcome of the stop. Mr. Hagen also appears to have violated several laws. The sheriff should charge him or have the state’s attorney investigate it.
Mr. Hagen has the same beliefs as most liberals, what applies to thee doesn’t apply to me.
I hope the sheriff has a change of mind and charges Mr. Hagen. If he doesn’t, Mr. Hagen will become more embolden to do the same again. If you read what he says in the paper, he believed he did nothing wrong and had every right to interfere with what the police were doing.
Sheriff Jenkins, charge this man.
Bradley Baxter
Frederick
